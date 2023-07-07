CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta may be over, but that doesn’t mean the city is done with events happening throughout the summer! And with those events, there will be some traffic changes this coming week.

Here’s what drivers need to know:

Friday, July 7:

Capitol Street will close at 3 p.m. between Kanawha Boulevard and Lee Street for outdoor dining. The closure will remain in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The intersections of Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

Saturday, July 8:

Elizabeth Street will be closed from Lee Street to Washington Street East from 4 p.m. to midnight for Uncle Woody’s Summer Sunset Soiree.

For the CAMC Foundation’s Fundraiser Gala, the lane of Leon Sullivan Way closest to the Clay Center will be closed from Washington Street to Lee Street East and the lane of Lee Street East closest to the Clay Center will be closed from Leon Sullivan Way to Brooks Street from 4 p.m. to midnight.

One lane of Clendenin Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday between Quarrier Street and Lee Street for the Jehovah’s Witness Convention.

between Quarrier Street and Lee Street for the Jehovah’s Witness Convention. Venable Avenue will be closed from 35th Street to 37th Street daily between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Saturday, July 8 to Saturday, July 15, for the Public Courts Tennis Tournament.

Monday, July 10: