CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In honor of March being Women’s History Month, WOWK 13 News has compiled a list of women leaders in Charleston.

Judge Jennifer Bailey

Judge Jennifer Bailey serves Kanawha County in the 13th Judicial Circuit. She was born in Charleston and raised in Belle. Judge Bailey is a 1977 graduate of Hollins College. She graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 1980. Judge Bailey practiced law for 13 years in Charleston, and in 1993, she was the first full-time lawyer for the West Virginia Senate.

In 2002, former Gov. Bob Wise appointed Judge Bailey to the bench in the 13th Judicial Circuit. She served as a Kanawha County’s Chief Judge in 2008, 2013 and 2016. Judge Bailey helped establish and is on the board of the Kanawha County Day Report Center, a closely supervised, drug-free alternative sentencing program. Since 2009, Judge Bailey has chaired the Kanawha County Drug Court. In 2017, she was appointed West Virginia Chairwoman of the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative.

Judge Bailey is the longest-serving female circuit judge in the state and the first woman president of the West Virginia Judicial Association. She is Chairwoman of the Drug Court Judge Committee for the Judicial Association.

Judge Bailey received the 2002 Outstanding Public Servant Award from the West Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. She has served on committees for the Dropout Prevention Summit Planning Group and Project INTER-CEPT (Interventions Needed To End Recidivism – Critical Entry Point Team). Judge Bailey is currently on the board of Recovery Point-Charleston, a treatment facility for women. She is also a proud mother of one daughter.

LaKeisha Barron-Brown

Photo courtesy of LaKeisha Barron-Brown.

LaKeisha Barron-Brown lives in Charleston and is a community leader in the city, focusing on the West Side. She moved from Detroit to Charleston in 1985. Barron-Brown graduated from South Charleston High School in 1994. She earned both her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degree in correctional counseling from Marshall University.

Barron-Brown lost her son, Jon Brown, to COVID-19 in October 2021. Brown was an athlete, father and community advocate for the West Side. Since her son’s death, Barron-Brown has made it her mission to educate the community about COVID-19 and get people vaccinated. Barron-Brown has collaborated with the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at events honoring her son. In November 2021, she also did a West Side Thanksgiving food giveaway in honor of Brown.

Barron-Brown is an advocate for behavioral and primary healthcare access in underrepresented communities, including minorities, women and the impoverished. Her goal as a woman and mother is to inspire anyone struggling to see their self-worth and outgrow undesirable circumstances with community resources and support. In an interview with WOWK 13 News, Barron-Brown revealed she too sometimes struggles on the inside since her son’s death. However, she makes an emotional sacrifice for the greater good of her community — using her outer strength to motivate people to reach a higher self.

“Here in this area, we all have the potential to be great. Everyone’s definition and the ability to get to greatness may look different. However, having self-esteem, having self-awareness and self-motivation will allow one to reach their great potentiality.” LaKeisha Barron-Brown

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

Photo courtesy of the City of Charleston.

Amy Shuler Goodwin is Charleston’s first woman mayor, a mother and wife. She was elected on Nov. 7, 2018. As mayor, she prioritizes financial accountability, transparent and efficient processes, fairness, citizen-focused solutions and forward-thinking policies and programs.

Mayor Goodwin has focused on making Charleston safer with improvements to roads, parks, community centers, recreational programs and American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. Mayor Goodwin also launched a strategy for demolition and restoration of dilapidated structures.

Mayor Goodwin started the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) to address substance abuse, mental health and homelessness. Goodwin also established Charleston’s first Youth Council, LGBTQ Working Group and Council for Outreach and Empowerment.

In 2020, Goodwin was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Achievement. In 2019 and 2020, Goodwin was named Best West Virginia Mayor in West Virginia Living’s Best of West Virginia.

“If we want to be the best we can be, we need to be true to ourselves and bring our passion and gusto to the forefront.” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

Becky Jones Jordan

Photo provided by Becky Jones Jordon.

Becky Jones Jordon is Board President of the Kanawha County Board of Education. Jordon, a Charleston native, graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. She attended West Virginia University, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees both in social work.

Jordon is a wife, mother and step-mother. For many years, she has been an active parent volunteer in Kanawha County Schools. Jordon is on the Head Start and Preschool Policy Council. She is also a member of the National Association of Social Workers, the Thomas Health Systems Foundation Board and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board.

“Don’t wait for opportunities to present themselves, work toward creating opportunities.“ Becky Jones Jordon

Councilwoman Deanna McKinney

Photo provided by the City of Charleston.

Councilwoman Deanna McKinney grew up in New York and moved to Charleston 21 years ago. After 9/11, she moved to West Virginia in hopes that her son would have more stability, a family unit and safer school environment. McKinney has spent most of her Charleston life living on the West Side. In April 2014, McKinney’s son, Tymel McKinney was fatally shot on the porch of their West Side home. Since then, McKinney has worked hard to honor her son both at the council level and within her community.

McKinney, who represents Charleston’s Ward 6, assumed council office in 2019. As a councilwoman, she has condemned local gun violence, focused on helping the youth, advocated for more funding in minority communities, and has been a shoulder to lean on for families facing hardships.

McKinney is the founder of The G.I.F.T. (God Is For Togetherness) Project, a nonprofit that creates programs and activities for local children and supports women and men looking for a change. The G.I.F.T. Project has hosted various community events, including the Back to School Community Give Back BBQ, the Charleston WV Day of Remembrance, and the Women’s Support Squad’s L.E.T.’S. R.A.P. (Learning Essential Tools Surrounding Reviving Affirming Purpose). Each April, McKinney organizes a West Side block party in honor of her son Tymel. She will host another annual block party this April.

McKinney is currently pursuing a criminal justice degree at West Virginia State University. She hopes earning her degree will help her further learn how to help her community.

“I believe that every day I wake up is another day for me to keep a mother from crying, to keep another child from crying — or if they have to cry, to be that shoulder to cry on. Because I know when I needed that shoulder to cry on, I had a lot, and I know there’s a lot of people that don’t have that. So I always want to make sure I’m available to be that shoulder, whether you’re in Beckley, whether you’re in Huntington, whether you are here, near or there. If I hear it, and I can reach you, I’m coming.” Councilwoman Deanna McKinney

Katie Quiñonez

Katie Quiñonez is the Executive Director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, an independent, community-based clinic on Charleston’s West Side and the state’s only remaining abortion provider. Since joining the center in 2017, Quiñonez has led its transformational growth by raising millions in grants and donations, practicing gender-inclusive and abortion-forward communication, expanding the abortion gestational limit, and establishing a $15 minimum wage with equitable salary adjustments.

Quiñonez began working at the Women’s Health Center because of her own abortion experiences. She has shared her story on stages, with legislators, and through national media outlets. Quiñonez previously worked in family preservation and food insecurity. Quiñonez went to Marshall University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in print journalism and a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in nonprofit management.

“I want young folks in Charleston and across West Virginia to know that you are the expert on what you need, and you deserve to have what you need to live and thrive on your own terms — that includes abortion. Full stop. Regardless of how politicians might try to control your life or dismantle your rights, you are powerful. When our leaders fail us and when unjust systems continue on, we have each other’s backs.” Katie Quiñonez

Angie Settle, DNP, APRN, BC-FNP

Photo by Elisa Morris, provided by Dr. Angie Settle.

Dr. Angie Settle is CEO of West Virginia Health Right (WVHR), Inc., the state’s oldest and largest free and charitable clinic serving low-income uninsured and underinsured residents. She holds a bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Charleston, a master’s as a family nurse practitioner from Marshall University and a doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Alabama. Dr. Settle also completed the Nonprofit Leadership Program from Harvard’s Kennedy School in 2021.

Dr. Angie Settle is also a devout mother and wife. She has been married for almost 33 years and is a mother to 8 children.

In 1997, Dr. Settle started at Health Right as a family nurse practitioner. She became Health Right’s Clinical Coordinator in 2006. When the former WVHR CEO announced retirement, Dr. Settle went for her doctorate in nursing and applied for the CEO position. The University of Alabama offered her a scholarship if she could do a full-time course load. Dr. Settle took on the course load while she continued working full-time and raising five children. In 2014, Dr. Settle earned her nursing doctorate and started as Health Right CEO.

Dr. Settle has dedicated her entire career to ensuring access to care for the underserved of our community. Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Settle has prioritized helping the homeless affected by the virus. She has also served on the Rural Health Association Board and Mayor Goodwin’s COVID-19 task force.

“Just do the work. Naysayers will come and go, but your work will speak for itself. The proof is in the work you do, not in the words you say.” Dr. Angie Settle

Dr. Sherri A. Young, D.O., FAAFP

Photo by Tracy A. Toler, provided by Dr. Sherri A. Young.

Dr. Sherri A. Young is the Associate Chief Medical Officer of the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health Network and the Interim Executive Director and Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD). Dr. Young is the first woman to be the county’s full-time health officer.

Dr. Young graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor in Science in Speech Pathology and Audiology. She earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2003. Dr. Young completed her residency in family medicine at CAMC. She is now pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Brandeis University.

Dr. Young has served as president for the West Virginia State Medical Association and West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians. She was the first State Immunization Officer. Dr. Young was also Medical Director for Keystone Peer Review Organization, Aetna commercial and Medicare divisions and the University of Charleston Physician Assistant program. Dr. Young and her Unified Health Command Team have been a leading light for the COVID-19 Pandemic response. For over 18 months, the team has collaborated with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Commission, City of Charleston, Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office.

Dr. Young’s pandemic response efforts were praised by many. She was awarded the Angel Award by Sen. Joe Manchin and given a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Dr. Young also was named a Woman of Achievement by the YWCA, and she received a Certificate of Appreciation from 13 News Gives Back and West Virginia American Water. Other achievements include 2021 West Virginia Family “Doc” of the Year, the Public Health Merit Award, Preceptor of the Year Award, the Above and Beyond Award for Outstanding Service and several other awards.