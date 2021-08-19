There’s something for everyone at Summerfest!

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the midst of rain and showers in the Tri-State over the last couple of days is a festival that has been shining bright in the Kanawha Valley!

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to cancel the festival in 2020, Summerfest is back in full force and people are loving it! From the activities to the food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

The sun is out and people are filing into Summerfest in South Charleston! Come check it out! pic.twitter.com/d7wPth3WOQ — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) August 19, 2021

The festival lasts through Wednesday, so if you haven’t gotten a chance to check it out yet this year, you’ve still got plenty of time!

There are bands playing both Friday and Saturday night, with 7 Bridges and the Jeff Ellis Band on Friday and Savannah Jack with Big Planet Soul on Saturday.

No matter whether you’re into food, all of the fun activities, or the music, there’s something for everyone.

13 News is a proud sponsor of Summerfest and will be live in South Charleston, weather permitting for the festivities. Come on out to the festival and say hello to us as we broadcast our shows Friday evening live from out on the Mound.