“Toys For Tots” distributes toys to 6,000 children in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Here at WOWK, we teamed up once again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect “Toys For Tots” this Christmas season.

Today those toys so many of you helped provide were given out in the Charleston area.

“I think it’s a really good thing and a blessing from God,” said Gary Schwab of Charleston.

A kid waking up on Christmas morning to toys under the tree is a Christmas miracle. But for many, that miracle would not be possible without the help of organizations like “Toys For Tots”.

“People that are not able to help take care of their kids and support and do things for them, it’s really a blessing,” said Schwab.

Today in Charleston volunteers helped distribute toys to almost 6,000 local children, 2,000 more than last year.

“It’s one of those things you can’t even put into words. Just to know we didn’t say no to anybody. That was one of the main things that we were going to have to turn families around and say no because we didn’t have enough,” said “Toys For Tots” coordinator, Angelo Moore.

This year’s “Toys For Tots” donations were down 30% from last year, as it has been an extra trying time for many.

“Yeah, it’s a big struggle actually. And plus, it puts a damper on like things like when people want to be with their family as well,” said Schwab.

So, many local businesses stepped up and helped out as they could.

“Monetary donations this year really helped us out. Because if we didn’t have that, half of the community wouldn’t be able to get anything,” said Moore.

“Toys For Tots’ is distributing more than 15,000 toys to 13 counties in West Virginia before Christmas.

They are still accepting donations until Dec. 23, 2020. You can drop them off at the Ashville Building in downtown Charleston or contact them for pickup.