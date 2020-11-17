WOWK 2020 Toys for Tots campaign kicks off

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect Toys for Tots.
Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations are opening their doors to generous community members looking to donate toys for children in need this year. Just stop by any of our drop-off locations with a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.
All donations will go directly to children in need in our area and this year, more than ever, local non-profits are seeing more and more families reaching out for support.
Even as the pandemic rages on, people in communities across the country are eager to celebrate in some way this holiday season, but for some, providing a Christmas experience for loved ones isn’t as easy.
Even if mask-wearing and social distancing weren’t a part of everyday life as it is now, there are people in the tri-state where uncertainty has a different meaning ahead of the holiday season. While most people are creating their Christmas list, it’s important not to forget those less fortunate around us.
So help us help our neighbors in need during the 2020 holiday season. Let’s make certain every child wakes up to a toy on Christmas morning. You can drop off your items for Toys for Tots at any of the following locations through Friday, Dec. 11, 2020:
Montgomery General Hospital:
401 6th Avenue
Montgomery, WV 25136
http://www.mghwv.com/
Revive Dental & Implant Center:
4803 MacCorkle Ave SE
Charleston, WV 25304
https://www.revivedentalimplantcenters.com/
Pugh Furniture:
1320 Smith Street
Charleston, WV 25301
https://pughfurniture.net/
Yeager Airport:
100 Airport Road
Charleston, WV 25311
https://yeagerairport.com/
Tractor Pros:
703 Winfield Rd
St. Albans, WV 25177
https://www.tractorproswv.com/
River City Ford:
4676 Route 152
Lavalette, WV 25535
https://www.fords4u.com/
River City Subaru:
5223 US Route 60 E
Huntington, WV 25705
https://www.rivercitysubaru.com/
Husson’s Pizza:
2415 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV 25177
https://www.hussonspizza.com/
301 36th Street SE
Charleston, WV 25304
4040 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV 25560
1008 Bridge Road
South Hills, WV 25314
822 Cross Lanes Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
4010 MacCorkle Ave SW
South Charleston, WV 25309
4 Quick Road
Pinch, WV 25156
6826 Sissonville Drive
Sissonville, WV 25320
335 Hal Greer Blvd
Huntington, WV 25701
Huntington Bank
919 5th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
https://www.huntington.com/
500 Lee Street East
Charleston, WV 25301
156 7th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
300 East Dupont Ave
Belle, WV 25015
1905 1st Avenue
Nitro, WV 25143
5704 US-60 E
Huntington, WV 25704
4753 WV-152
Lavalette, WV 25535
280 South Ridge Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309
414 State Highway 34
Hurricane, WV 25526