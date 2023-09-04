CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston is doing their part to serve the community this Labor Day.

Students, faculty and staff spent the day doing 40 different community service activities throughout the day. The school’s track and cross country teams spent some time at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center cleaning and painting, making the center look top-notch ahead of some events coming up soon.

“I think it’s a great thing to influence people to come out here and show support for their community,” said UC student Dar’lin Robinson. “I think the more help the better, especially on a day like Labor Day where we’re supposed to participate and be there for our community.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something better for the world,” said UC student Isabelle Corley

Aside from cleaning projects, UC also packed food, put together bouquets for hospice patients and volunteered at food pantries, among numerous other projects.