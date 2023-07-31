CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple law enforcement agencies and other organizations are taking part in a nation-wide movement to promote neighborhood safety.

National Night Out 2023 is set to take place Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, as an initiative that spans more than 17,000 communities across all 50 states, as well as US territories and military bases across the world.

The annual event is designed to be a community-building campaign to promote partnerships between the community and police officers, as well as strengthen neighborhood camaraderie to help make neighborhoods a better, safer place to live and work. NNO was originally established in 1984.

For the evening, neighbors are asked to lock their doors, turn on the porch light and go outside and spend the evening with their community and local law enforcement. Many neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, youth activities and other events for the whole community to enjoy.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” said National Project Coordinator Mat Peskin. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Evets in Charleston will be happening at the following locations and times:

Orchard Manor Prayer by Bishop Norman Jones at 5 p.m. Police Fire and NAO parade at 5:30 p.m. FBI kid fingerprints, food and games at 6 p.m.

Washington Manor – McGruff the Crime Dog, food and games at 6 p.m.

Carroll Terrace – Food and festivities at 6 p.m.

South Park Village – Food and games at 6 p.m.

Abundant Life Ministries at 1534 Washington Street E. – McGruff the Crime Dog, food and festivities at 6 p.m.

Sherwood Forest at 1417 Robin Hood Road – Food games and kids’ entertainment at 6 p.m.

Garrison Ave. Freewill Baptist Church at 597 Garrison Ave. – Community cookout at 6 p.m.

In Huntington, National Night Out will take place at the Ritter Park Fountain Plaza between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Huntington Police Department will be hosting the event, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia will also be joining in on the Huntington event. There will be free food, music by DJ Herd That, and youth activities including inflatables, a dunk tank, face painting and tours of fire trucks and HPD vehicles. there will also be a demonstration from the K-9 Unit.

“National Night Out strengthens the connections between our communities and the men and women of law enforcement who serve them,” said U.S. Attorney Will Thompson. “These events offer an excellent opportunity to promote awareness and prevention, and I commend our state and local law enforcement partners for their commitment to support this annual initiative.

National sponsors for NNO include NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa, and L.E.A.D. Local co-sponsors to the Charleston area include the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority and the Charleston Police Department.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, events are also being planed in communities such as Beckley, Parkersburg, Dunbar and Whitesville.