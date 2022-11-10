POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A new fund set up to honor the memory of a man devoted to helping young people in his community and creating awareness about the dangers of addiction is getting a donation to help continue his mission.

Fruth Pharmacy announced they have donated $10,000 to help kickstart the Bill O’Dell Legacy Fund. Bill O’Dell, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, was the former president of the Putnam County Wellness Coalition. Fruth Pharmacy officials say O’Dell spent over 30 years working “tirelessly toward the greater good of the youth” in Putnam County and the surrounding areas.

Fruth Pharmacy officials say those who knew O’Dell remember him as “passionate and selfless.” Because of this and the Fruths’ shared passion to educate children and help end addiction, Fruth’s Executive Team and Lynne Fruth, daughter of company founder Jack Fruth, say they wanted to honor O’Dell’s memory and achievements by helping get the Legacy Fund off the ground to continue his work.

“I feel honored to be able to present this check to the Legacy Fund,” said Lynne Fruth. Bill was a true leader and held to his conviction that to have great leaders and secure the futures of our children, we must step in and fill the gaps. Bill was passionate about the kids.”

O’Dell’s wife, Judy O’Dell, and daughter, Tina Shumaker received the check on behalf of the family.

“We are honored and humbled by the recognition Bill has been given,” said Judy O’Dell. “Receiving this contribution towards continuing Bill’s work is the best way he could be honored. Thank you.”

The Fruth family has been active in education and advocating addiction prevention and recovery. for many years, according to the company. Jack Fruth set up scholarship programs that, to date, have provided more than $1 million to help students further their educations, and Lynne Fruth helped to establish the Bridge of Hope Scholarship, which helps West Virginians recovering from addiction seek training and education to return to the workforce.