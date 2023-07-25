NITRO, WV (WOWK) – After 13 years traveling around the Mountain State, the West Virginia Vietnam Memorial Wall is officially settled into its new, permanent home.

The Wall will be on display in the Nitro Museum, paying respects to those who served and lost their lives in combat. On May 25, the community in Nitro lined the streets to welcome the Wall to town. Officials with the City of Nitro said at the time the museum was chosen as the permanent location for the Wall due to the city’s connection to military history and traditions of honoring veterans from all conflicts.

Dave Simmons, West Virginia State Council President for the Vietnam Veterans of America, has spent years raising awareness and support to veterans. He says he hopes people remember the sacrifice when they see the Wall.

“I want them to come back with a sense of patriotism,” said Simmons. “The sense that they’ve seen something unique, that they’re not forgotten.”

The Memorial Wall will be on display inside the museum Mondays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.