WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and thousands of local children need school supplies. Help WOWK 13 News ‘Fill the Bus,’ and give children in need their own bag of school supplies.
You can drop off school supplies at any of the following locations:
- WOWK 13 News
- 350 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301
- 555 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
- FastSigns
- 5137 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309
- Ghareeb Dental Group
- 178 Main Street, Poca, WV 25159
- 1203 Jefferson Road, South Charleston, WV 25309
- 5480 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313
- 2035 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177
- 109 Poplar Fork Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560
- Little Caesars Pizza Restaurants
- List of participating local restaurants coming soon.
- Prim Law Firm
- 3825 Teays Valley Road, Suite 200, Hurricane, WV 25526
- Summit Community Bank
- 620 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301
- 2402 Mountaineer Boulevard, Charleston, WV 25309