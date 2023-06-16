CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We’re trading in our cameras and microphones for gloves and trash bags for Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

WOWK 13 News is partnering with the city of Charleston Friday to help pick up trash and lay down new mulch at Magic Island and on the Boulevard.

Nexstar started Founder’s Day of Caring in 2016 as a way for our journalists across the nation to give back to the community. Our employees are given paid time-off to volunteer.

In 2022, Nexstar said 210 organizations were served, 4,227 people volunteered and 16,829 total hours were donated.