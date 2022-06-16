CHARLESTON/HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Friday, June 17 is a big day here at WOWK 13 News. It’s Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring!

We’ll be trading in our news hats for hard hats to give back to our local community by partnering with Habitat for Humanity. 13 News employees will be assisting at the Huntington Restore and helping to build a home for a local veteran.

Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities and hope is exactly what we’ll be doing.

“It’s important to us, and for everyone really, to give back to the community that gives you so much, and so we’re very fortunate to live and work here in the Charleston/Huntington area. And so it’s our way of giving back,” says Sean Banks, general manager and vice president of WOWK-TV 13.

We’ll be helping make a difference one home at a time, and we’re bringing you along! Tune in tomorrow for coverage of the fun throughout the day.