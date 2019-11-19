WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It is time for the 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys during November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.
Toys can be dropped off at the following location through Friday, December 13, 2019:
- WOWK-TV’s Studios
- Charleston Studio
- 331 Quarrier St
Charleston, WV 25301
- 331 Quarrier St
- Huntington Studio
- 555 5th Ave
Huntington, WV 25701
- 555 5th Ave
- Charleston Studio
- Husson’s Pizza Location
- St. Albans
- 2415 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV
- 2415 Kanawha Terrace
- Kanawha City
- 301 36th Street SE
Kanawha City, WV
- 301 36th Street SE
- Scott Depot
- 4040 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV
- 4040 Teays Valley Road
- South Hills
- 1008 Bridge Road
Charleston, WV
- 1008 Bridge Road
- Cross Lanes
- 822 Cross Lanes Drive
Cross Lanes, WV
- 822 Cross Lanes Drive
- South Charleston /Dunbar
- 4010 MacCorkle Ave. SW
South Charleston, WV
- 4010 MacCorkle Ave. SW
- Pinch
- 4 Quick Road
Pinch, WV
- 4 Quick Road
- Sissonville
- 6826 Sissonville Drive
Sissonville, WV
- 6826 Sissonville Drive
- Huntington
- 335 Hal Greer Blvd.
Huntington, WV
- 335 Hal Greer Blvd.
- St. Albans
- Huntington Banks
- Charleston Main Branch
- 900 Lee Street
Charleston, WV 25301
- 900 Lee Street
- South Charleston Branch
- 156 7th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
- 156 7th Avenue
- Southridge Branch
- 280 Southridge Boulevard
South Charleston, WV 25309-9432
- 280 Southridge Boulevard
- Belle Branch
- 300 East Dupont Avenue
Belle, WV 25015
- 300 East Dupont Avenue
- Nitro Branch
- 1905 1st Avenue
Nitro, WV 25143
- 1905 1st Avenue
- Teays Valley Branch
- 414 State Hwy 34
Hurricane, WV 25526
- 414 State Hwy 34
- Barboursville Branch
- 5704 Route 60 East
Huntington, WV 25704
- 5704 Route 60 East
- Huntington Branch
- 919 5th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
- 919 5th Avenue
- Lavalette Branch
- 4753 State Route 152
Lavalette, WV 25535
- 4753 State Route 152
- Charleston Main Branch
- Mardi Gras Casino
- 1 Greyhound Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
- 1 Greyhound Drive
- Pugh Furniture
- 1320 Smith Street
Charleston, WV 25301
- 1320 Smith Street
- River City Subaru
- 5223 US Rt 60 East
Huntington, WV 25705
- 5223 US Rt 60 East
- River City Ford
- 4676 WV-152
Lavalette, WV 25535
- 4676 WV-152
The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to needy youngsters that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.