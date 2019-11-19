WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It is time for the 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys during November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

Toys can be dropped off at the following location through Friday, December 13, 2019:

WOWK-TV’s Studios Charleston Studio 331 Quarrier St

Charleston, WV 25301 Huntington Studio 555 5th Ave

Huntington, WV 25701

Husson’s Pizza Location St. Albans 2415 Kanawha Terrace

St. Albans, WV Kanawha City 301 36th Street SE

Kanawha City, WV Scott Depot 4040 Teays Valley Road

Scott Depot, WV South Hills 1008 Bridge Road

Charleston, WV Cross Lanes 822 Cross Lanes Drive

Cross Lanes, WV South Charleston /Dunbar 4010 MacCorkle Ave. SW

South Charleston, WV Pinch 4 Quick Road

Pinch, WV Sissonville 6826 Sissonville Drive

Sissonville, WV Huntington 335 Hal Greer Blvd.

Huntington, WV

Huntington Banks Charleston Main Branch 900 Lee Street

Charleston, WV 25301 South Charleston Branch 156 7th Avenue

South Charleston, WV 25303 Southridge Branch 280 Southridge Boulevard

South Charleston, WV 25309-9432 Belle Branch 300 East Dupont Avenue

Belle, WV 25015 Nitro Branch 1905 1st Avenue

Nitro, WV 25143 Teays Valley Branch 414 State Hwy 34

Hurricane, WV 25526 Barboursville Branch 5704 Route 60 East

Huntington, WV 25704 Huntington Branch 919 5th Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701 Lavalette Branch 4753 State Route 152

Lavalette, WV 25535

Mardi Gras Casino 1 Greyhound Drive

Cross Lanes, WV 25313

Pugh Furniture 1320 Smith Street

Charleston, WV 25301

River City Subaru 5223 US Rt 60 East

Huntington, WV 25705

River City Ford 4676 WV-152

Lavalette, WV 25535



The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to needy youngsters that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.

