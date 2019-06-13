WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – WOWK 13 News is proud to team up with Habitat for Humanity and The Restore once again this year for our Founder’s Day Celebration.

Starting Friday, June 14th, 2019, members of the WOWK 13 News Team will be working with Habitat for Humanity, helping build a brand new home. Tune in tomorrow to follow our progress as we give back to the community we all love.

Since Nexstar Media Group’s founding 22 years ago, our journalists have seen firsthand how nonprofits and public service agencies are the heartbeat of every one of our markets. In times of crisis, it is these steadfast organizations that mobilize quickly with supplies, volunteers and bravely serve their community.

With this in mind, CEO, Perry Sook, created the Founder’s Day of Caring. Yearly, on the third Friday in June, staff members in all 100 Nexstar television markets receive paid time off to volunteer in their communities. The day is intended to shift our employee focus from being a television station serving the community to our employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need within our local communities. Our mission is to give back where it is needed most.

By broadcasting stories of local impact and volunteerism on Founder’s Day in each of our Nexstar markets, we are able to inspire our viewers to give back as well. As the second largest media group in the country, Nexstar Media Group recognizes the great responsibility we have to serve our local markets. Hoping to inspire continued volunteerism, we are mindful that such a movement starts at home and will only reverberate from our small acts of kindness in each our local communities.

Each year, Nexstar Media Group sets aside one day for the entire company to give back to their communities. The effort by all of our markets is about serving our neighborhoods and our viewers from Oregon to Vermont to Michigan to Texas. We live in these communities. We are the voice for these communities. We believe in these communities That is the purpose behind the Founder’s Day of Caring.

In our 2018 nationwide effort, Nexstar Media Group staff members built 7 homes, packed and sorted more than 220,000 pounds of food, served almost 100,000 meals, and raised more than $208,000. The company provided each employee paid time off to volunteer in the community. Each market developed its own plan by forming a Founder’s Day committee. They picked a local charitable organization and organized the staff to hit the streets to help their local neighbors.