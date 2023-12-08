Check out videos from our Toys for Tots drive-thru drop off in Charleston and Huntington in the playlist above!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the final day for our annual Toys For Tots Toy Drive!

For more than 20 years, WOWK 13 News and the U.S. Marine Corps have teamed up to collect Toys for Tots. On the final day of the event, we host our big drive-thru drop off events at our Charleston and Huntington locations.

Each year several businesses from throughout the Tri-State join in to help make the donation drive possible by opening their doors for drop-off boxes where generous community members can bring new, unwrapped toys to donate.

“Our main mission is to help provide stronger and healthier communities. Toys for Tots goes hand-in-hand with that and makes sure that we’re making sure that everybody has a joyful and happy holiday season,” said Tim Nunnery with Family Care. “So it made sense for this partnership to occur this year.”

The WVU Baseball Team and Rifle Team also joined us in Charleston to help collect donations! WVU Baseball Player JJ Wetherholt said he feels helping with this toy drive is just one small way he can give back to the communities in West Virginia who have supported him and the team.

“I just think that childhood and, you know, going under the tree to the presents and opening to see what was under there – just excited for anything. It’s not often we have a chance to help out with that,” said Wetherholt. “It’s awesome just giving back to the people who gave to me. This state and this university have done so much for me, and this is a little thing that I could do for some people. And it will benefit them a ton.”

There’s still time to participate! If you want to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for our Toys for Tots you can stop by the Encova Insurance parking lot at 400 Quarrier St in Charleston, right next to our station, or head over to our Huntington station at 555 5th Ave in Huntington.

If you can’t make it to either of those our stations, we have a list of our drop-off locations at local businesses and organizations on our website here.