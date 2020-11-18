WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign

It’s that time of year again! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect Toys for Tots.
Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations are opening their doors to generous community members looking to donate toys for children in need this year. Just stop by any of our drop-off locations with a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.
All donations will go directly to children in need in our area and this year, more than ever, local non-profits are seeing more and more families reaching out for support.
You can drop off your items for Toys for Tots at any of the following locations through Friday, Dec. 10, 2021:
Pugh Furniture:
1320 Smith Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Yeager Airport:
100 Airport Road
Charleston, WV 25311
Tractor Pros:
703 Winfield Rd
St. Albans, WV 25177
Husson’s Pizza:
2415 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV 25177
301 36th Street SE
Charleston, WV 25304
4040 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV 25560
1008 Bridge Road
South Hills, WV 25314
822 Cross Lanes Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
4010 MacCorkle Ave SW
South Charleston, WV 25309
4 Quick Road
Pinch, WV 25156
6826 Sissonville Drive
Sissonville, WV 25320
335 Hal Greer Blvd
Huntington, WV 25701
Huntington Bank:
919 5th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
500 Lee Street East
Charleston, WV 25301
156 7th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
300 East Dupont Ave
Belle, WV 25015
1905 1st Avenue
Nitro, WV 25143
5704 US-60 E
Huntington, WV 25704
4753 WV-152
Lavalette, WV 25535
280 South Ridge Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309
414 State Highway 34
Hurricane, WV 25526
Mardi Gras Casino & Resort:
1 Greyhound Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central
5 Summers Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Creative Kitchens
1242 Fifth Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
Salango Law
206 Capitol Street, Suite #300
Charleston, WV 25301
White Eye Care
407 George Kostas Drive
Logan, WV 25601
Boone Memorial Hospital
701 Madison Ave
Madison, WV 25130
Ashland Community & Technical College
1400 College Drive
Ashland, KY 41101
Summit Community Bank
660 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
400 Washington Street East, Suite 100
Charleston, WV 25301
999 4th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
2402 Mountaineer Blvd
Charleston, WV 25309
3754 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526
Swor Insurance Agency LLC
1618 Bigley Avenue
Charleston, WV 25302
