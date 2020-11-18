All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign

It’s that time of year again! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect Toys for Tots.

Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations are opening their doors to generous community members looking to donate toys for children in need this year. Just stop by any of our drop-off locations with a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

All donations will go directly to children in need in our area and this year, more than ever, local non-profits are seeing more and more families reaching out for support.

You can drop off your items for Toys for Tots at any of the following locations through Friday, Dec. 10, 2021:

Pugh Furniture:
1320 Smith Street
Charleston, WV 25301

Yeager Airport:
100 Airport Road
Charleston, WV 25311

Tractor Pros:
703 Winfield Rd
St. Albans, WV 25177

Husson’s Pizza:
2415 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV 25177

301 36th Street SE
Charleston, WV 25304

4040 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV 25560

1008 Bridge Road
South Hills, WV 25314

822 Cross Lanes Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313

4010 MacCorkle Ave SW
South Charleston, WV 25309

4 Quick Road
Pinch, WV 25156

6826 Sissonville Drive
Sissonville, WV 25320

335 Hal Greer Blvd
Huntington, WV 25701

Huntington Bank:
919 5th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701

500 Lee Street East
Charleston, WV 25301

156 7th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303

300 East Dupont Ave
Belle, WV 25015

1905 1st Avenue
Nitro, WV 25143

5704 US-60 E
Huntington, WV 25704

4753 WV-152
Lavalette, WV 25535

280 South Ridge Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309

414 State Highway 34
Hurricane, WV 25526

Mardi Gras Casino & Resort:
1 Greyhound Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central
5 Summers Street
Charleston, WV 25301

Creative Kitchens
1242 Fifth Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701

Salango Law
206 Capitol Street, Suite #300
Charleston, WV 25301

White Eye Care
407 George Kostas Drive
Logan, WV 25601

Boone Memorial Hospital
701 Madison Ave
Madison, WV 25130

Ashland Community & Technical College
1400 College Drive
Ashland, KY 41101

Summit Community Bank
660 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504

400 Washington Street East, Suite 100
Charleston, WV 25301

999 4th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701

2402 Mountaineer Blvd
Charleston, WV 25309

3754 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526

Swor Insurance Agency LLC
1618 Bigley Avenue
Charleston, WV 25302



