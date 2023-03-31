CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (April 1/2):

SATURDAY, April 1:

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
  • Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild -10:30 a.m.
  • Did I Mention Invention? – 11:00 a.m.

SUNDAY, April 2:

  • Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (April 8/9):

SATURDAY, April 8:

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
  • Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog 2 -11:00 a.m.
  • Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, April 9:

  • Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.