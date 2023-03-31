CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (April 1/2):
SATURDAY, April 1:
- Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
- Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild -10:30 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:00 a.m.
SUNDAY, April 2:
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (April 8/9):
SATURDAY, April 8:
- Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
- Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 -11:00 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, April 9:
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.