WOWK TV children’s programming April 10/11

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (April 10 and April 11):

SATURDAY April 10:

  • “Pet TV” – 9:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY April 11:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Special children’s programming for next weekend (April 17 and April 18)

SATURDAY April 17:

  • “Pet TV” – 9:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY April 18:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

