WOWK TV children’s programming April 10/11

MASON, WV (WOWK) - After the show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wahama High School show choir is getting creative with their annual Dinner Theater performance. For 2021, the event is going to go on drive-thru style.

"Last year, we were just days away from opening night when the nationwide shut down came into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic," Reynolds said. "Our students were devastated. We were left scratching our heads on how to perform."