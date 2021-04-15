Countdown to Tax Day
WOWK TV children’s programming April 17/18

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (April 17 and April 18):

SATURDAY, April 17:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, April 18:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, April 24:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team’ – 7:00 p.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, April 25:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

