Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Aug. 26/27):
SATURDAY, Aug. 26
- Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
- Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 – 11:00 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, Aug. 27
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Sept. 2/3):
SATURDAY, Sept. 2
- Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 6:30 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 – 11 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, Sept. 3
- Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.