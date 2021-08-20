WOWK TV children’s programming August 21/22

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - With COVID-19 numbers on the rise across the Mountain State and the CDC labeling all West Virginia counties as having high transmission rates of COVID-19, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is issuing an advisory to get residents to help "Shorten the Surge."

The CHHD says they anticipate the growing number of cases to continue rising in the next two weeks, similar to the range of new infections seen this past January, which they say could result in "some serious illness and death." Not only are the numbers of infections increasing, but COVID-19 related hospital and ICU admissions and the number of patients on ventilators are also continuing to increase.