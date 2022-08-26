CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (August 27/28).

SATURDAY, Aug. 27:

“Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.

“Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.

“Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.

“All In with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Aug. 28:

“Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.

“Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Sept. 3/4):

SATURDAY, Sept. 3:

“Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.

“Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.

“Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.

“All In with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 4: