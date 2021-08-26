WOWK TV children’s programming August 28/29

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY)– Kenneth “Brian” Shreves has been appointed director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services within DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. He was appointed by West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch on Thursday.

Shreves, of Buckhannon, has served as the director of the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management since 2014. He has 28 years of experience in the emergency medical services field and seven years of experience in homeland security and emergency management.