Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Dec. 30/31):

SATURDAY, Dec. 30

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Mission Unstoppable – 10 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tails of Valor – 11 a.m.
  • Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Dec. 31

  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Jan. 6/7, 2024):

SATURDAY, Jan. 6

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tails of Valor – 11 a.m.
  • Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Jan. 7

  • Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.