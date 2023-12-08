Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Dec. 9/10):

SATURDAY, Dec. 9

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Mission Unstoppable – 10 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tails of Valor – 11 a.m.
  • Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Dec. 10

  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.

