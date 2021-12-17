All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

WOWK TV children’s programming December 18/19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (December 18/19):

SATURDAY, December 18:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, December 19:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (December 25/26):

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

