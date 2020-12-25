Severe Weather Bar

WOWK TV children’s programming December 26/27

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (Dec. 26 and Dec. 27):

SATURDAY Dec. 26:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY Dec. 27:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Fords” 7:30 a.m.

Special children’s programming for next weekend (Jan. 2 and Jan 3)

SATURDAY Jan 2:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY Jan 3:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Fords” – 7:30 a.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS