WOWK TV children’s programming December 26/27

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - We're excited to once again partner with Tudor's Biscuit World for their annual Holiday truck giveaway! This year's lucky winner of a brand-new Ford F150 purchased from Midway Ford in Hurricane is Robert Vandale.

Greg Atkinson with Tudors Biscuit World says the giveaway has been going on for more than 25 years, and thanks all of the loyal customers who have made it possible.