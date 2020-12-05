WOWK TV children’s programming December 5/6

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (December 5th and December 6th):
SATURDAY DEC. 5:
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 11 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY DEC. 6:
- “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.
Special children’s programming for next weekend (December 12th and December 13th)
SATURDAY DEC. 12:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 6 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 6:30 a.m.
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY DEC. 13:
- “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m..