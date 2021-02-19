WOWK TV children’s programming February 20/21

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children's programming for this weekend (Feb. 13 and Feb. 14):

SATURDAY Feb. 20:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 11 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY Feb. 21:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Special children’s programming for next weekend (Feb. 27 and Feb. 28)

SATURDAY Feb. 27:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY Feb 28:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

