WOWK TV children’s programming February 20/21

(WOWK) - Typically, every week we'd give you "13 things to do this weekend." However, with the inclement weather and current pandemic, this week we'll be giving you 13 ways you can keep yourself and your home warm.

Now, this is an obvious one, but wearing layers, whether they be scarves, extra socks, or hoodies underneath those winter coats, bundling up goes a long way! Especially with temperatures dipping into the teens and below.