WOWK TV children’s programming February 5/6

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (February 5/6):

SATURDAY, February 5:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, February 6:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (February 1213):

SATURDAY, February 12:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, February 13:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

