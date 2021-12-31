WOWK TV children’s programming January 1/2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (January 1/2):

SATURDAY, January 1:

  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, January 2:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (January 8/9):

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

