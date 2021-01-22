WOWK TV children’s programming January 23/24

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (Jan. 23 and Jan. 24):

SATURDAY Jan. 23:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in With Laila Ali” 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 11 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY Jan. 24:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Fords” 7:30 a.m.

Special children’s programming for next weekend (Jan. 30 and Jan 31)

SATURDAY Jan 30:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 11 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY Jan 31:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Fords” – 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

