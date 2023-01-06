CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Jan. 7/8):
SATURDAY, Jan. 7:
- Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 6:30 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 11:00 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, Jan. 8:
- Mission Unstoppable – 6:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Jan. 14/15):
SATURDAY, Jan. 14:
- Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 -11:00 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, Jan. 15:
- Mission Unstoppable – 6:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.