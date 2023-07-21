Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (July 22/23):

SATURDAY, July 22

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
  • Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog 2 – 11:00 a.m.
  • Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, July 23

  • Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.

