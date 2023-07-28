Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (July 29/30):
SATURDAY, July 29
- Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
- Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 – 11:00 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, July 30
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Aug 5/6):
SATURDAY, Aug. 5
- Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m.
- Mission Unstoppable – 10:00 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 – 11:00 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, Aug. 6
- Lucky Dog – 6:30 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.