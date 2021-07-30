WOWK TV children’s programming July 31/August 1

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Special children’s programming for this weekend (July 31 and August 1):

SATURDAY, July 31st:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, August 1st:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, August 7th:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, August 8th:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

