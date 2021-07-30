WOWK TV children’s programming July 31/August 1

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Ohioans who need to dispose of their unused medication safely will have a way to do so in some Ohio counties this weekend.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is teaming up with Kroger, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and, locally, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office for Drug Dropoff Days. The events are set for multiple locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.