CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (June 18/19)

SATURDAY, June 18:

“Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.

“Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.

“Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.

“All In with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, June 19:

“Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.

“Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (June 25/26):

SATURDAY, June 25:

“Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.

“Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.

“Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.

“All In with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, June 26: