WOWK TV children’s programming June 26/27

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Though most people with COVID-19 recover in weeks, those diagnosed may not be out of the woods.

Research shows, post-COVID-19 conditions are a wide range, of new, returning, or ongoing health problems, weeks after one starts to feel healthy. Health experts are cautioning those who have contracted COVID-19 of the long-term effects the illness can have on your body, even if you've only experienced mild symptoms.