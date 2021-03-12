WOWK TV children’s programming March 13/14

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (March 13 and March 14):
SATURDAY March 13:
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
- “All in With Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
SUNDAY March 14:
- “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
- “The Henry Fords” – 7:30 a.m.
Special children’s programming for next weekend (March 20 and March 21)
SATURDAY March 20:
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 10 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
SUNDAY March 21:
- “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.
