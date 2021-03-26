Countdown to Tax Day
WOWK TV children’s programming March 27/28

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (March 27 and March 28):

SATURDAY March 27:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.

SUNDAY March 28:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Special children’s programming for next weekend (April 3 and April 4)

SATURDAY April 3:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.

SUNDAY April 4:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

