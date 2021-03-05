Countdown to Tax Day
WOWK TV children’s programming March 6/7

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Special children’s programming for this weekend (March 6 and March 7):

SATURDAY March 6:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in With Laila Ali” 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 11:00 a.m.

SUNDAY March 7:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Fords” 7:30 a.m.

Special children’s programming for next weekend (March 13 and March 14)

SATURDAY March 13:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 6 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 10 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.

SUNDAY March 14:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

