WOWK TV children’s programming May 15/16

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Residents and county personnel going to some Kanawha County buildings will no longer need a face mask if they are fully vaccinated, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

To adhere to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's modified executive order on masks, county officials say fully vaccinated individuals will not need to wear face coverings in the Courthouse on 409 Virginia Street, the Voter's Registration Office and the W. Kent Carper Justice and Public Safety complex.