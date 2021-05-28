WOWK TV children’s programming May 29/30

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and weather warming up, it's time to start planning our fun summer schedules. That's right: Live on the Levee, Splash Pad & pools, Food Truck Friday, and more are back! Below is a list of all the summer activities taking place in the City of Charleston, West Virginia this year!

“We are excited to see more folks coming out to enjoy our Capital City. And, we are thrilled to see the return of Live on the Levee and the opening of our City pools, ” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “While we don’t have all the details lined out, yet. We wanted to give you a small preview of what you can expect this summer.”