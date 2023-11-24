Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Nov. 25/26):

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.

Tails of Valor – 11 a.m.

Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.

Hope in the Wild – Noon

SUNDAY, Nov. 26

Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.

Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Dec. 2/3):

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.

Mission Unstoppable – 10 a.m.

Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.

Tales of Valor – 11 a.m.

Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.

Hope in the Wild – Noon

SUNDAY, Dec. 3