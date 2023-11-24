Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Nov. 25/26):
SATURDAY, Nov. 25
- Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
- Tails of Valor – 11 a.m.
- Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – Noon
SUNDAY, Nov. 26
- Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Dec. 2/3):
SATURDAY, Dec. 2
- Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
- Mission Unstoppable – 10 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m.
- Tales of Valor – 11 a.m.
- Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – Noon
SUNDAY, Dec. 3
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.