Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Nov. 4/5):

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 6:30 a.m.
  • Tales of Valor – 11 a.m.
  • Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Nov. 5

  • Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Nov. 11/12):

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Tales of Valor – 11 a.m.
  • Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – Noon

SUNDAY, Nov. 12

  • Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.