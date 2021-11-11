All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

WOWK TV children’s programming November 13/14

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Special children’s programming for this weekend (November 13th and November 14th):

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 12:00 p.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Children’s programming for next weekend (November 20 and November 21):

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

