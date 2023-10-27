Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Oct. 28/29):
SATURDAY, Oct. 28
- Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 6:30 a.m.
- Tales of Valor – 11 a.m.
- Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 29
- Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.
