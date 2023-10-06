Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Oct. 7/8):

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Mission Unstoppable – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tales of Valor – 11 a.m.
  • Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 12 p.m.

SUNDAY, Oct. 8

  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Oct. 14/15):

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 6:30 a.m.
  • Tales of Valor – 11 a.m.
  • Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Oct. 15

  • Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.