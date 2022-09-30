CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Oct. 1/2):
SATURDAY, Oct. 1:
- “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 6:30 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:00 a.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 2:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 8:
- “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:00 a.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 9:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.