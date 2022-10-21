CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Oct. 22/23):
SATURDAY, Oct. 22:
- “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:00 a.m.
- “Did I Mention Invention?” – 11:30 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 12:00 p.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 23:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Oct. 29/30):
SATURDAY, Oct. 29:
- “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:00 a.m.
- “Did I Mention Invention?” – 11:30 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 12:00 p.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 30:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.